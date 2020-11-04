MONTE VISTA, Colo. (CBS4) — He may be the most patient pit bull in Colorado. After almost two years in the Conour Animal Shelter in southern Colorado, “Drools” the dog has finally found a forever home.

The shelter described Drools as a 4-year-old pit bull/boxer mix that loves snuggling and is good with adults and kids — but he just wasn’t getting adopted.

That’s when Kacey Widetich stepped in. She’s the Founder and Executive director of the “Relay for Rescue” organization.

She moved in at the shelter on Oct. 22 — and started posting photos and videos of Drools on social media.

Soon, Drools was featured in PEOPLE magazine and on websites as far away as Australia.

“These remote shelters are so understaffed and just don’t have the capacity to adequately market all these sweet pups,” Widetich said. “If my spending the night in the shelter for a few nights helps even one dog get adopted, I will have done my job. But I’m not stopping at just one — they ALL deserve a second chance at happily ever after.”

And it looks like her hard work paid off. Twelve nights into her stay, a man from Boulder drove down to adopt Drools.

There were lots of happy tears as the shelter bid farewell to Drools.

“This has been an experience of a lifetime,” Widetich said. “Not only did we find Drools his forever home, but we also found forever homes for three other dogs in the meantime.”

RELATED: Measure To Lift Pit Bull Ban In Denver Approved