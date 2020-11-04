WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Traumatized by the murder of their babysitter and the strangulation of their 6-year-old daughter at their home, the Rounkles family is seeking financial assistance to relocate. Haylee Rounkles, the mother of the young girl, said the memories of Oct. 30 bring back too many emotions to comfortably return to her former home in Windsor.

“This tragedy caused trauma to everyone involved and has brought so much hardship,” Rounkles said. “After everything that happened at that house and the memories it now brings; I don’t think I could ever go back.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page asking for financial assistance to find a new living situation. They were renting the farmhouse at the time of the murder and strangulation, and they no longer are comfortable with returning.

The family is currently living in a motel, and their income has been impacted as the patriarch of the family, Todd, is unable to work while he cares for his family.

Trevor George, the alleged murderer and attacker, is currently facing several felony charges including murder. He’s being housed in the Weld County Jail.

CBS4’s Dillon Thomas first unveiled the gruesome details of what appears to be random murder.

George allegedly shot babysitter, and Rounkles family friend, Ryan Rogina at the farmhouse last Friday. George allegedly attempted to steal Rogina’s truck from the remote home. The Rounkles believe Rogina confronted George to prevent the theft and that’s when he was shot and killed.

Police records obtained by CBS4 confirmed the details first reported by Thomas.

Law enforcement says George had ditched a previously stolen truck in Windsor, and was on the property of the farmhouse at the time of the murder.

After allegedly shooting Rogina, 30, in the torso twice, George then entered the home and attacked the young girl.

“I can’t begin to imagine the horror she felt and the trauma she endured,” Haylee said.

Luckily, Haylee Rounkles came home from a night out with friends in time to save her daughter.

As the group pulled in the dirt driveway, Rogina’s body was seen lying on the ground. While friends checked on him, noting that he was “obviously deceased,” Rounkles ran to the house to check on her daughter.

When she entered the home, George allegedly pointed a gun at her. He then ran from the house, threatened another woman with the same gun, and then ran to the nearby pumpkin patch.

Police say George then went on to steal a Dodge Challenger to escape the area.

Weld County Sheriff deputies responded and cleared the home. The 6-year-old girl was rushed to an area hospital where doctors say she had clear signs of trauma due to strangulation.

George was located, tasered and arrested 10 hours later at a Fort Collins gas station. He faces charges related to vehicle thefts, murder, attempted murder, drug possession and more.

“We are doing our best to stay strong and keep our heads up,” Haylee said. “It’s been such a blessing having so much support during this difficult time.”

The family of the young girl tells CBS4 they no longer feel comfortable living in the home which the murder took place at. They are suddenly displaced, and are seeking help finding a new home to try and cope in. If you’d like to help visit their GoFundMe page.