SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Summit County will enter into the Level Orange: High Risk coronavirus category, CBS4 learned Wednesday night. The county will also impose a curfew that is set to take effect on Friday at 5 p.m.

This news came after the county met with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment this evening. Wednesday was the end of a one-week deadline to see a plauteau or decline in the number of cases, and since then, things have continued to increase dramatically. The two-week average positivity rate is above 14%.

“We wish that we did not have to go down this path. We’re seeing as I said, significant case activity in Summit County,” said Scott Vargo, Summit County Manager. “We are seeing more activity around hospitalization around the Front Range, and that has been our biggest concern is hospital capacity in the long run and the risk that we place our more vulnerable. We’re now seeing with this wider community spread, more people in more age groups being affected by the virus.”

Safer at Home Level Orange limits business capacity to:

• 25% or 50 people at restaurants, places of worship, and non-critical manufacturing

• 25% at offices and retail

• 25% or 25 people at gyms/fitness centers, personal services, and limited health care settings

Events are limited to:

• 25% or 50 people, whichever is fewer, with space calculator at indoor events

• 25% or 75 people, whichever is fewer with space calculator at outdoor events

• 25% or 10 people at outdoor guided services

• Virtual or outdoors in groups of less than 10 at group sports and camps

Personal gatherings will continue to be limited to 10 people from no more than two households. Face coverings and social distancing are required indoors and when within 6 feet of others.

A Stay At Home order is the next step if cases and numbers don’t go back down.

