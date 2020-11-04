Comments
(CBS4) – A record number of Colorado voters showed up at the polls this election. More registered eligible voters returned ballots than ever before.
The Colorado Secretary of State’s office says more than 3,145,626 people returned their ballots before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. That’s about 80% of all registered eligible voters in the state. In the 2016 general election 2,855,257 votes were counted.
Colorado has never seen a turnout like that in an election before, and there are still ballots left to be counted in a few counties so the number will go up.