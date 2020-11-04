Comments
(AP) — Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove in the pandemic-shortened MLB season.
Gold Gloves are presented annually by Rawlings. Because of the shortened season, the awards were based on the Society for American Baseball Research’s Defensive Index.
THE GR🎱 ONE pic.twitter.com/o5nnJ5UoxI
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) November 4, 2020
From 2013-19, the index was about 25% of the total, with the rest voting by major league managers and up to six coaches per team.
