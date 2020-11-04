ELECTION RESULTSSome Colorado races still undecided, see Campaign 2020 results
(AP) — Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove in the pandemic-shortened MLB season.

Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies fields a ground ball in the first inning hit by Wil Myers #4 of the San Diego Padres at Coors Field on Aug. 1, 2020.

Gold Gloves are presented annually by Rawlings. Because of the shortened season, the awards were based on the Society for American Baseball Research’s Defensive Index.

From 2013-19, the index was about 25% of the total, with the rest voting by major league managers and up to six coaches per team.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

