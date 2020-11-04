GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Glendale Police Department continues to investigate a deadly hit and run on Leetsdale Drive, and now a Medina Alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation that was issued as part of the case has been updated to include the full license plate of the car involved. The make and model of the suspect vehicle has also been determined.
A 74-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing Leetsdale Drive at Cherry Street on Monday at 5:39 p.m. The suspect vehicle was a 2015 White Hyundai Sonata CO Plate 717ODQ, “with heavy front end and windshield damage,” according to the CBI.
Anyone with information about the hit and run that they think might help investigators is asked to call Glendale Police at 303-759-1511, or 911 if you spot the vehicle.
A Medina Alert is typically issued in hit-and-run crashes where there is a death or serious bodily injury and where there is a description of the suspect vehicle including the make, model partial or whole license plate number and possibly a description of the driver.