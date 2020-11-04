LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Poll workers in Arapahoe County called police on two men who were taking videos of voters as they returned ballots. It happened on Monday at a ballot drop box on Prince Street in Littleton.
Arapahoe County shared the video the men took at the ballot drop box. One of the men was open carrying.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said it is being investigated as potential voter intimidation.
“The police were immediately dispatched and the two observers ended up leaving and we referred that incident to the attorney general for investigation and if it merits prosecution,” said Griswold.
The Arapahoe County Elections Division director told CBS4 that some voters felt unsafe with the video recording. After about 45 minutes, the men were asked to leave the property.