LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Unofficial results from Littleton show voters approved two initiatives which addresses marijuana and the mayor. Initiated ballot question 300 asked residents if existing medical marijuana center licensees could sell retail marijuana.
Those results show 64% approved the question.
Referred ballot question 3A asked residents to allows amendments to several sections of the City Charter in order for registered voters to directly elect the mayor. The change would start in 2021, and the city says it will maintain its council/manager form of government. However, the position would be a four year term, not two years.