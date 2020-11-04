Colorado Voters Across The State Approved New Taxes For EducationA statewide tax on nicotine sales will provide money to K-12 schools, particularly in the rural school districts.

Denver Voters Overwhelmingly Approved A Measure That Will Allow Pit Bulls Back In The CityOwners will have to get a breed-restricted license in order to have a pit bull as well as some other rules that will need to be followed.

Nonprofit Stride Works To Keep Up With Increased Demand For Coronavirus TestingMore and more people are lining up to be tested for COVID-19. State numbers show a major rise in hospitalizations and the highest case count since the start of the pandemic.

After More Than 3 Million Coloradans Voted Governor Polis Said He Is Ready To Make Our State StrongerWith more than 3 million people voting in Colorado this election, Governor Polis says he is ready to make our state stronger than we were before the pandemic.

