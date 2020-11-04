Security Companies Cited After Unlicensed Guard Matthew Dolloff Is Charged With Killing ProtesterThe Denver Police Department has cited Pinkerton and Isborn Security for employing an unlicensed security guard -- who shot a man at a protest downtown on Oct. 10.

22 minutes ago

High Risk: Boulder County Increasing COVID-19 Restrictions At Restaurants, Businesses, Places Of WorshipHealth officials are increasing restrictions in Boulder County after a rapid increase in new COVID-19 cases. Beginning Friday, the county will move to the Safer at Home Level Orange: High Risk (previously called Level 3) on the state dial system.

22 minutes ago

Medina Alert: License, Make Of Car Released In Fatal Glendale Hit & Run InvestigationThe Glendale Police Department continues to investigate a deadly hit and run on Leetsdale Drive, and now a Medina Alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation that was issued as part of the case has been updated to include the full license plate of the car involved.

23 minutes ago

Woman Moves Into Dog Shelter To Help Pit Bull Mix Who Had Been There Nearly 2 YearsHe may be the most patient pit bull in Colorado. After almost two years in the Conour Animal Shelter in southern Colorado, "Drools" the dog has finally found a forever home. Katie Johnston reports.

30 minutes ago

Firefighter Tours Burn Area Near Fern Lake Trailhead In Rocky Mountain National ParkThe Cameron Peak and East Troublesome Fires have burned a combined 29,000 acres in the park.

49 minutes ago

Colorado Department Of Health Addressed Rising COVID Numbers & What Counties Might Do To Limit NumbersOver the next few days more counties may move closer to stay at home orders as COVID numbers continue to rise.

3 hours ago