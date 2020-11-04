Comments
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– A firefighter walked through a portion of the burn area in Rocky Mountain National Park near the Fern Lake Trailhead on Tuesday. The Cameron Peak and East Troublesome Fires have burned a combined 29,000 acres in the park.
That acreage is the most damage caused by fires since the park was created in 1915. Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed. There is no estimate on when it may reopen.
The Cameron Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in Colorado history, has burned 208,913 acres with 92% containment, while the East Troublesome Fire has burned 193,804 acres with 37% containment.