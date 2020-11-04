Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A group of protesters marched through downtown Denver Wednesday night. The group, claiming to be anti-fascist, first gathered at Cheesman Park and later marched to the State Capitol building.
Denver Police and Colorado State Patrol were seen nearby as well as providing an escort for the marchers.
At one point, some protesters burned a Thin Blue Line and a Donald Trump flag with a flare.
Some windows on Colfax Avenue were later reportedly smashed.
At one point during the unrest, police officers deployed some kind of chemical agent and warned protesters to leave the area, the protesters say.