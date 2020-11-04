DENVER (CBS4) – Denver voters approved a new retail sales tax that would be used to fund services for people experiencing homelessness.
The .25% tax will fund the Homelessness Resolution Program for housing and other services. It is expected to cost the average household about $5.25 a month. The tax will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.
Councilwoman Robin Kniech introduced the proposal. She admitted it’s not perfect, but said it’s a start.
“I get asked all the time, ‘What can this money achieve? does anything even work?’ And the interesting about this topic is that the success is 100% invisible,” Kniech said back in August. “Every time we house someone, our community can’t see it because they’re living in apartments, in a home, maybe a transitional housing unit… they are not visible to us anymore.”
The Downtown Denver Partnership said the sales tax is expected to generate an estimated $40 million annually.
The DDP says the money will be used for building housing and expanding rental assistance; expanding the number of shelter beds and access to 24-hour shelters and services; and providing more housing referrals and other supportive services to people living on the street.
