Colorado Department Of Health Addressed Rising COVID Numbers & What Counties Might Do To Limit NumbersOver the next few days more counties may move closer to stay at home orders as COVID numbers continue to rise.

2 hours ago

John Hickenlooper Was On MSNBC Discussing His Win For The U.S. SenateHe said he wants to be the voice for small businesses.

2 hours ago

Prop 114 Which Would Reintroduce Gray Wolves Is Still Waiting To Be DecidedVotes are still be counted but currently Yes is up by about 10,000 votes.

2 hours ago

Record Heat Hits AgainWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

2 hours ago

A Measure To Lift Pit Bull Ban In Denver Has Been Approved By VotersDenver voters have approved lifting a ban on pit bulls in the city. The measure requires the animals to be registered.

2 hours ago

Night Flight Training Will Begin At Buckley Air Force Base This WeekNeighbors near Buckley Air Force Base may hear fighter jets as late as 9pm during the winter months.

3 hours ago