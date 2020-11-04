Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– One person was killed in a triple shooting in Denver early Wednesday morning. Police rushed to the scene near Locust Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard after 2 a.m.
When officers arrived in the 3200 block of Locust Street, they began investigating what appeared to be a double shooting. Two people were treated for injuries.
About three hours later, police located a third shooting victim who was transported to the hospital. One of the previously injured, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.