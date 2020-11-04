DENVER (CBS4) – Amidst a third wave of COVID-19 spread, Colorado is experiencing a steep rise in hospitalizations and the highest case count since the beginning of the pandemic, health officials said Wednesday. During a COVID-19 update, Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said the state has routinely seen 2,000 cases per day over the last two weeks.

She also pointed to the 7-day positivity rate, a way health experts can see if a rise in case count is related to more testing, which has more than doubled over the past two weeks.

“Four weeks ago, that rate was about 4%, and now that positivity rate is about 9%, and it does appear to be continuing to increase day over day,” Herlihy said.

Herlihy and other health experts also warned of “mounting pressure on the healthcare system” due to a rise in hospitalizations.

Dr. Jon Samet, Dean of the Colorado School of Public Health, showed the state’s modeling data and said hospitalizations are rising more steeply than what was previously projected. Within the next 2 to 3 days Colorado is expected to exceed the peak level of hospitalizations seen in the spring, and Samet warned ICU hospital capacity could be exceeded in late December if the state stays on the same trajectory.

“We’re heading into the holidays on a steep curve. If we follow past behavior at the holidays where we get together and we travel, this could make the situation even worse,” Samet said while explaining several models based on different transmission outcomes.

Health experts also said at least 18 counties have incidence rates that are putting them at stay-at-home levels. Over the coming days the state will work with those counties to implement plans to control the virus spread.

“I think over the next days, we’ll hear about more counties being moved closer to the stay at home, further to the right on the dial, given the high rates of disease that we’re seeing,” said Dr. Eric France, Chief Medical Officer with CDPHE.

Throughout the briefing, health experts urged Coloradans to do their part to stop the spread by avoiding unnecessary travel, working from home, and minimizing gatherings, especially during the holidays. Dr. Herlihy also urged anyone who needs to be tested to go get one, though when asked about whether testing capacity can keep up with community spread, she shared some concerns.

“We’re concerned about public health capacity, our healthcare capacity, and that does include our testing capacity,” she said. “So, we have been working diligently in our state to improve access to testing across the state. We are working to make sure we have turned over every stone we can to find testing resources.”

Colorado COVID-19 data and county restriction levels are publicly available on the state’s online dashboard. Both the dashboard and dials are now available in Spanish, officials said.