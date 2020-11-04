Record Number Of Colorado Voters Show Up At The Polls In 2020More registered eligible voters returned ballots than ever before in Colorado.

2 hours ago

Another Record High Possible TodayWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

3 hours ago

Lauren Boebert Declares Victory In Colorado's District 3 RaceWith ballots still left to count in Pueblo and Mesa Counties, Lauren Boebert delivered a victory speech in Rifle.

10 hours ago

Democrats Take Hold On Nearly All Statewide Offices In ColoradoDemocrats now hold all statewide offices except a University of Colorado Regent seat.

10 hours ago

Colorado's Senior Senator Ready To Welcome His Former Boss To The SenateSenator Michael Bennet says it will be great to have John Hickenlooper in the Senate, but foresees a tough road ahead for Democrats.

11 hours ago

Colorado's U.S. Senate Race: Challenger John Hickenlooper Defeats Incumbent Cory GardnerChallenger John Hickenlooper has derailed GOP incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner's bid for a second term in the U.S. Senate. Colorado voters have chosen the Democrat who previously served as governor and mayor of Denver to be their new senator.

11 hours ago