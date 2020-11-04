DENVER (CBS4) – It’s never been warmer on Election Day in Denver than it was on Tuesday. The city tied a record set in 1937 with a high temperature of 79 degrees. These temperatures are at least 15 to 20 degrees above normal.
Not only did Denver tie a record for Election Day (regardless of the date), the record high temperature for November 3 was also tied.
The Front Range is not expected to be quite as warm on Wednesday but highs should still reach at least the mid 70s which puts the record for Nov. 4 in jeopardy. The record is 76 degrees set in 1915.
Even warmer weather is expected on the far Eastern Plains on Wednesday. Locations such as Yuma, Burlington, and Lamar should reach at least the lower 80s.
The very warm weather combined with occasionally gusty winds and low humidity has prompted a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger on the plains starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. It’s the first Red Flag Warning in Colorado in almost two weeks.
Warm weather will continue through Saturday before a storm arrives for the second half of the weekend. Snow should be falling in the mountains by Saturday night while the Denver metro area could see isolated light rain showers. There is a chance for snow in the metro area by Sunday night into Monday.