DENVER (CBS4) – More Coloradans voted in the 2020 General Election than in any previous election in the state’s history, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. As of 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, the state had counted 3,303,265 ballots.
Ballots are still being processes and counted throughout Colorado. Already, state officials are calling it a historic election.
“Colorado’s elections set the gold standard for the nation: it is clear that when people have access, they will vote,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I am proud of Colorado’s elections and the voting access that we have added over the last two years. I also commend the county election officials, election judges, and the employees of the Department of State for doing such a tremendous job.”
The Colorado Secretary of State’s office reports 86.8% of active registered voters participated in the 2020 election, compared to 86.7% in 2016. The turnout rate among all registered voters (active and inactive) currently stands at 78.4%, higher than the 2016 rate of 74.3%.
According to the United States Election Project, Colorado’s turnout rate among voting eligible population currently stands at 76.0%, eclipsing the 71.9% record set in 2016.
State officials remind voters that ballot signature cures and mailed overseas and military voter ballots must be received by county clerks by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 12. Results will be finalized on Nov. 30. For more information, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.