LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The fight against the Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County is trending up as firefighters make more progress. The largest wildfire in Colorado history was 92% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.
New video shows the burn area in Beaver Meadows in Rocky Mountain National Park. The park remains closed because of the fire.
Firefighters area working on a suppression repair plan for Rocky Mountain National Park.
Fire crews are concerned about strong winds forecasted this week. The Cameron Peak Fire has burned 208,913 acres. The estimated date of 100% containment is Dec. 8.