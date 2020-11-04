(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos are taking added precautions this week in an effort to keep coronavirus from spreading. The team announcing Wednesday morning they will do all game preparations virtually. They intend to return to the facility and the practice field on Thursday.
As an additional safety precaution, we are conducting all of today's game preparations virtually and away from UCHealth Training Center.
We're set to return to the practice field tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JRFxBV9vt7
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 4, 2020
The decision comes after Broncos General Manager and President of Football Operations, John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was absent from Sunday’s game against the Chargers and offensive line coach Mike Munchak is still on the COVID-19 reserve list