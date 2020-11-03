DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday when temperatures soared into the mid and upper 70s along Colorado’s Front Range. The record for both Election Day and Nov. 3 in Denver is 79 degrees.
Since Election Day is always the first Tuesday following the first Monday in November, the specific date varies and therefore makes determining the list of warmest Election Days in Denver complicated. Nevertheless, we have determined the warmest Election Day in Denver since records started in 1872 to be November 6, 1934 when the temperature reached 79 degrees. That also happens to be the record high for Nov. 3 which was set in 1915 (but Nov. 3 was not Election Day that year).
So if Denver were to reach 79 degrees on Tuesday, it would tie multiple records. As of early Tuesday, that does not seem likely. But in second second place on the list of warmest Election Days in the city is a four-way tie with 75 degrees set in 1942, 2005, 2006, and 2015.
It seems quite likely Denver will reach at least 75 degrees on Tuesday afternoon. Therefore Election Day 2020 will likely be the second warmest on record.