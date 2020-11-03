Comments
(CBS4) – As the hours tick away for voters to cast their ballots in the 2020 election, CBS4’s Rick Sallinger reports Coloradans might not have to wait in very long lines this year.
“As of 2:15 p.m., the most people in line is three people at any polling place,” Sallinger said when looking at Douglas County.
The longest wait time as of 2:41 p.m. in Jefferson County was five minutes at the Apex Recreation Center.
Adams County reported an 18 minute-long wait at the Mac Recreation Center as of 2:37 p.m.
That could, clearly, change as the night goes on.
There are 368 ballot drop-off boxes located throughout Colorado.
