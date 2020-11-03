(CBS4) – The amendment to repeal the Gallagher Amendment, a state constitutional measure passed in 1982, has been approved in Colorado.
Under Gallagher, non-residential property taxes have made up a larger share of overall revenue than residential through a complex formula. But, as home values have soared, residential rates have been slashed to maintain the ratio and, because of another constitutional amendment — The Taxpayer Bill of Rights or TABOR — the cuts have been permanent. That’s been painful in rural areas where commercial properties make up a small percent of the tax base. It has had a big effect on fire departments, police departments, hospitals, K-12 education and other services.
A television ad ran on the airwaves this fall that encouraged Colorado voters to vote yes, and CBS4's Reality Check report on it determined that it had some spin.
