(CBS4)- Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller hasn’t been on the field much this season, but he is taking time to make his impact off of it. Miller took to Instagram Live on Monday night to have a conversation with Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey about voting, the importance of it, and why he decided to get involved in this year’s election. For Miller, it’s the first time that he has cast his ballot.

He told Sen. Booker that there wasn’t a specific issue he had in mind that pushed him to cast his first vote. Instead, it was wanting his voice to be heard and a conversation with running backs coach Curtis Modkins that struck a chord with him.

“I just wanted to let my voice be heard. We’ve been fighting for the right to vote for years and years and one of my coaches, Coach Modkins, he sat down with us and we had a team meeting and we talked about how important it is to vote no matter who is on the ballot,” said Miller. “Our people have been fighting for years and years and years for this right. And, we owe it to them to go out there and vote. That really just struck me and that was really the wave that pushed me over the top to go out there and exercise my voice.”

Sen. Booker asked Miller if he had also spoken with his friends and teammates about exercising their right to vote as well. Miller said that he has, and that he was excited to get everybody involved.

“I’ve been on the guys. If anybody knows me, whenever I adopt any new mindset or way of thinking I always put that on my friends man. When I voted, to be honest, this was my first time voting,” said Miller. “I was excited about it and wanted to get all my friends and teammates to jump on the train.”

In a year in which Coloradans and Americans throughout the country have been looking for safe ways to cast their ballots, Miller said that the he took advantage of the ability to be able to vote early.

“I voted early. I voted about three weeks ago. I voted early, I was excited. Took a picture of me holding my ballot, took a picture of me dropping it off. I’m excited,” said Miller.

Miller also said that he thinks the organized push from the NFL, society and through media to explain the importance of voting this year has also been an integral part in why he and his friends got out to vote.

“The media and society is really pushing how important it is to go out and vote. We’ve seen it before in previous years. I think this election, this year, it’s been pushed more than any other previous time. I certainly got the message,” said Miller.