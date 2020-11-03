Comments
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– The Town of Vail is considering a mandatory mask zone. The issue will be discussed during the town council’s regularly-scheduled Tuesday night meeting.
The Town of Breckenridge put a similar order in place over the summer. Aspen voted to extend their face mask mandate through May 2021.
Masks are already required in all indoor spaces in Colorado per a face mask mandate that was initially put into place in July by Gov. Jared Polis. He continues to extend the health order as coronavirus cases surge across Colorado.
Vail’s town council will discuss the possible face mask mandate during the council meeting.
Public comment will be available online, participants must pre-register on the Town of Vail’s website.