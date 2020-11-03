CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver officials are looking for the owner of a dog after he was found stuck between a fence and a wall. The Rottweiler is being house at the Denver Animal Shelter for now.

(credit: Denver Animal Control)

Animal protection officers were able to free the dog on Friday. He doesn’t have a microchip so they’ve been calling him “Frederick.”

(credit: Denver Animal Control)

He’s being taken care of at the Denver Animal Shelter until his owner is located or he’s released for adoption.

(credit: Denver Animal Control)

Jennifer McRae

Comments (2)
  1. Sugar B says:
    November 2, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    No microchip? Ha…shocker. I’m also guessing not neutered, not vaccinated, and not licensed.

    Reply
  2. Robert Gift says:
    November 2, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Nice picture! Poor puppy.
    Bottom photo both appear to be wearing COVID19 masks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply