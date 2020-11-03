Comments (2)
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver officials are looking for the owner of a dog after he was found stuck between a fence and a wall. The Rottweiler is being house at the Denver Animal Shelter for now.
Animal protection officers were able to free the dog on Friday. He doesn’t have a microchip so they’ve been calling him “Frederick.”
He’s being taken care of at the Denver Animal Shelter until his owner is located or he’s released for adoption.
No microchip? Ha…shocker. I’m also guessing not neutered, not vaccinated, and not licensed.
Nice picture! Poor puppy.
Bottom photo both appear to be wearing COVID19 masks.