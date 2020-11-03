(CBS4) – Colorado voters have approved a ballot initiative that imposes the first-ever tax on vaping products containing nicotine in the state. In addition to that new tax, Proposition EE lowers the tax on so-called modified risk tobacco products from 50% to 35% for the next 7 years.
Additional revenue could go to preschool programs as well as K-12 education, eviction legal assistance, health care and tobacco education programs as well as general state spending.
Ads that ran for and against the measure were on the airwaves during the election cycle, and CBS4 gave them a Reality Check. They were all found to have misleading claims. Watch the Reality Check below:
Read the bill text.