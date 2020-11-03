(CBS4) – Colorado voters have decided to create a state program mandating paid family and medical leave for workers across all industries and income levels. Proposition 118 was approved on Tuesday.
ELECTION RESULTS: See updated results from the 2020 general election in Colorado
Opponents had said the coronavirus pandemic makes such a program unaffordable, but supporters say the pandemic requires it.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment will be responsible for setting up the program. Employers and employees will to pay a payroll premium beginning Jan. 1, 2023. It will provided eligible employees up to 12 weeks of paid and medical leave beginning in 2024.
A CBS4 Reality Check report found an ad from Proposition 118 supporters had some truth and lots of opinion. Watch it below:
Read the bill text.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)