Colorado Voters Decide On Controversial Ballot MeasuresColorado voters have defeated Proposition 115, a ballot measure that prohibits abortions after 22 weeks of gestational age for the fetus except when immediately required to save the life of a pregnant woman.

6 minutes ago

Days Of More Diligent Work Ahead For Denver Elections DivisionThe ballot counting process from beginning to end has run smoothly at the Denver Election's Division.

13 minutes ago

Amendment 77 Approved In Colorado, Higher Bet Limits At Casinos Will Now Be Up To Gambling TownsColorado could see more types of casino games and higher bet limits now that voters statewide have approved Amendment 77.

47 minutes ago

Prop 114: Wolf Reintroduction Bill Too Close To CallHours after the Presidential and Senate races in Colorado were called, one of the tightest state wide ballot issues was too close to call.

1 hour ago

All Incumbent Congresspeople Re-Elected For New Terms In ColoradoSee who won in 6 of Colorado's 7 Congressional districts.

1 hour ago

Jason Crow Will Serve In Congress Again, Represent Colorado's 6th Congressional District For A Second TermRep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 6th Congressional District, has been re-elected.

1 hour ago