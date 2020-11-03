(CBS4) – Colorado voters have defeated Proposition 115, a ballot measure that prohibits abortions after 22 weeks of gestational age for the fetus except when immediately required to save the life of a pregnant woman. The measure doesn’t include exceptions for instances of rape or incest.
It imposes fines of up to $5,000 on any performing the procedure and require a three year suspension of the medical license of any physician who violates the measure.
ELECTION RESULTS: See updated results from the 2020 general election in Colorado
Twenty-two weeks is the earliest point at which a fetus may survive outside the womb with medical intervention.
Democrats Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. Michael Bennet were among the Democratic leaders who opposed the measure. A television ad that ran during the election cycle also featured a doctor encouraging Coloradans to vote no. See CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd’s Reality Check of that ad below:
CNN reported that Colorado is one of only a handful of states that doesn’t bar some abortions at a certain point in the pregnancy. For that reason, pregnant women from many other states have traveled to Colorado to have abortions here.
Read the bill text.