DENVER (CBS4) – Matthew Dolloff, the security guard suspected of killing another man at a protest, posted bond on Tuesday. Dolloff walked out of a jail at around 3 p.m. after a bondsman paid the bond, the Denver Sheriff’s Department says.
Last month, a judge declined to lower his $500,000 bond after saying photographs of the shooting do not support Dolloff’s argument he was acting in self-defense.
Dolloff’s public defender asked the judge to lower his bond to between $25,000 and $50,000, citing his deep ties to the community and his lack of a criminal record.
Dolloff is seen shooting 49-year-old Lee Keltner in front of the Denver Art Museum on Oct. 10. The two clashed during dueling protests that day.
Dolloff was hired by KUSA-TV to protect a producer covering those protests.
Police say Keltner was arguing with a Black man as the rallies broke up before getting into an altercation with Dolloff.
Keltner slapped Dolloff in the head, and Dolloff pulled out a handgun and shot Keltner as Keltner fired pepper spray at him, according to an arrest affidavit.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.