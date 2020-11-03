ELECTION RESULTSThe polls are closed in Colorado, see Campaign 2020 results
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Matthew Dolloff, the security guard suspected of killing another man at a protest, posted bond on Tuesday. Dolloff walked out of a jail at around 3 p.m. after a bondsman paid the bond, the Denver Sheriff’s Department says.

Last month, a judge declined to lower his $500,000 bond after saying photographs of the shooting do not support Dolloff’s argument he was acting in self-defense.

Dolloff’s public defender asked the judge to lower his bond to between $25,000 and $50,000, citing his deep ties to the community and his lack of a criminal record.

Two men clash after dueling rallies in Downtown Denver on Oct. 10. The man on the left side of the photo sprays what appears to be pepper spray at the man on the right side of the image. The man at right, fires his gun at the protester at left. The shooting happened as opposing rallies by far-right and far-left activists were ending. The shooter has been identified as Matthew Dolloff. He is being held for investigation of First Degree Murder in connection with this shooting. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Dolloff is seen shooting 49-year-old Lee Keltner in front of the Denver Art Museum on Oct. 10. The two clashed during dueling protests that day.

Dolloff was hired by KUSA-TV to protect a producer covering those protests.

Matthew Dolloff (credit: Denver Police)

Police say Keltner was arguing with a Black man as the rallies broke up before getting into an altercation with Dolloff.

Keltner slapped Dolloff in the head, and Dolloff pulled out a handgun and shot Keltner as Keltner fired pepper spray at him, according to an arrest affidavit.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.

