DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado State Rep. Leslie Herod is no stranger to blazing trails. In 2016, she became the first LGBTQ African American elected to the Colorado General Assembly. She was the co-chair of the Kamala Harris for President campaign in Colorado, and is excited for the potential of Harris becoming the first Black female Vice President.

“First of all it will mean that little girls will dream to be in the highest office of this nation, they can see it. Little girls who look like little Leslies and little girls of color can say, ‘I can be her because she looks like me.’ A lot of people don’t even realize that you don’t even, these kids, don’t even dream of what they can be unless they see it. That’s why it’s so important that we have Black women represented across the board,” Herod told CBS4.

In her time in the Colorado General Assembly, Herod has worked on issues like criminal justice reform, mental health & substance abuse, renewable energy, youth homelessness, and civil rights protections. She sees the issues that Colorado is facing now as challenging but not insurmountable.

“What are we going to do to build back our communities after these devastating wildfires? And what about some of the real issues that have come from the pandemic, like education inequality and economic inequality? Colorado is going to lead on those issues,” Herod said.

The Denver Democrat is excited for a potential Biden/Harris presidency, and for a John Hickenlooper win in the U.S. Senate.

“We are going to have to work together to pull this country back together. We’re going to have to stamp out the divisive rhetoric, and the hatred that is coming up from the core of this country,” Herod said.