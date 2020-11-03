DENVER (CBS4) – In a COVID-19 era, Sen.-elect John Hickenlooper delivered his victory speech via Facebook Live after he won the race for U.S. Senate, unseating Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner. Hickenlooper spent eight years as the governor of Colorado after first bursting onto the political scene as Denver’s mayor.
“Cleary, people are saying it’s time to turn the page. It’s time for a different approach. It’s time to start solving problems and helping people. And that’s exactly what I intend to do,” Hickenlooper said. “We’ve got to get Washington working for everyone.”
Hickenlooper has a reputation of being a consensus builder who is credited with helping rebuild the Colorado economy from one of the worst in the nation to one of the best for job creation when he left.
“I’ve always believed it was my job to represent all of Colorado. That’s what it’s going to take to beat this pandemic. To make sure people have decent jobs and Main Street businesses can grow again.”
Hickenlooper thanked Gardner for his service and wished him and his family well.
