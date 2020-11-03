CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office needs help figuring out how a 35-year-old woman died. Cattle ranchers near the Elbert County and Arapahoe County line found Emily Norman’s body on Oct. 8.

Emily Norman (credit: Elbert County)

Deputies say Norman was the mother of two children and struggled with homelessness. They say she typically stayed in the Denver metro area.

Investigators do not have a cause of death, but say her death is suspicious and is being treated as a homicide.

Deputies ask anyone who was in contact with her during the past year or can provide information on her disappearance and death to call them at 303-805-6111.

