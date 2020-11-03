Comments
ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office needs help figuring out how a 35-year-old woman died. Cattle ranchers near the Elbert County and Arapahoe County line found Emily Norman’s body on Oct. 8.
Deputies say Norman was the mother of two children and struggled with homelessness. They say she typically stayed in the Denver metro area.
Investigators do not have a cause of death, but say her death is suspicious and is being treated as a homicide.
Deputies ask anyone who was in contact with her during the past year or can provide information on her disappearance and death to call them at 303-805-6111.