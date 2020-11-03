ELECTION RESULTSThe polls are closed in Colorado, see Campaign 2020 results
By Jesse Sarles
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, has been re-elected. He defeated challenger Democrat Jillian Freeland in the heavily conservative district that includes El Paso County.

(credit: CBS)

Freeland is an entrepreneur and retired midwife.

Lamborn has represented his district since 2007.

Rep. Doug Lamborn at the U.S. Capitol, May 28, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Doug Lamborn at the U.S. Capitol in May. (credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The district is home to a cluster of Air Force and Army installations as well as the Air Force Space Command in Colorado Springs.

