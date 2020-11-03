Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, has been re-elected. He defeated challenger Democrat Jillian Freeland in the heavily conservative district that includes El Paso County.
Freeland is an entrepreneur and retired midwife.
Lamborn has represented his district since 2007.
The district is home to a cluster of Air Force and Army installations as well as the Air Force Space Command in Colorado Springs.