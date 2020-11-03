Von Miller Tells Sen. Cory Booker He Voted For First Time In 2020 Election: 'Wanted To Let My Voice Be Heard'Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller hasn't been on the field much this season, but he is taking time to make his impact off of it. Miller took to Instagram Live on Monday night to have a conversation with Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey about voting, the importance of it, and why he decided to get involved in this year's election. Katie Johnston reports.

