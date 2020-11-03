DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council wants voters to cast their vote and then go home. City Council President Stacie Gilmore says she wants to emphasize the importance of voting, but also wants Denverites to remember the rising number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
Gilmore reminds everyone to keep six feet of social distance, wash your hands and wear a mask.
“Because of historic circumstances in the 2020 presidential election, there may not be immediate results as election workers across the country work tirelessly to collect and count every person’s vote,” city officials stated in a news release.
The city is reminding violators they could be fined $999 for not following public health orders.
As of noon today, 3,003,907 ballots have been returned, for a turnout rate of 79.5% among active registered voters! Let’s keep it up Colorado & make sure our state has the highest turnout rate in the nation! You can register & vote until 7 pm tonight. https://t.co/T1hpRP1lhp
— Colorado Sec. of State (@COSecofState) November 3, 2020
“Anyone who attends a demonstration without face coverings–as required by Denver’s public health order–and proper social distancing, could be cited under the public health order,” said the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment.
Denver remains at Level 3 Safer At Home restrictions.
Polls close at 7 p.m. Coloradans can register to vote on Election Day.
