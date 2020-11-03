DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova talked about why all but ECE, 1st, and 2nd graders returned to remote learning this week during her weekly update. The state’s largest school district decided that all students would return to 100% remote learning except for the youngest learners on Nov. 2.
DPS 3rd-5th graders had returned to school on Oct. 21 after remote learning since the beginning of the school year, Aug. 24. After just about one week of school, the district announced that those grades would once again return to remote learning through the Thanksgiving break at the earliest.
“Even at a time of high-level transmission in the community, there’s very little transmission in the schools. And I think that’s not just a finding in the Denver metro area, it’s being replicated all across the country so we think it’s possible for schools to be safe places in a time when COVID-19 is very active in our community,” said one Denver Public Schools health expert.
Cordova did acknowledge that while learning in-person is ideal, remote learning is less disruptive to student’s education than frequent and repeated quarantines.
Last week, dozens of parents and students protested the decision for DPS to return to in-person learning.