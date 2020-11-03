Colorado Representative Sees Strong Role Model In Harris CandidacyColorado Representative Leslie Herod is thrilled for the potential of having a Black woman in the Vice Presidency.

13 minutes ago

If Polls Are Correct Biden Will Win Colorado, But Many Other States Are Still Up For GrabsFor a the first time in a long time Colorado is not seen as a swing state.

40 minutes ago

Wait Times Varying At Some Polling Centers Across Denver Metro AreaAs the hours tick away for voters to cast their ballots in the 2020 election, CBS4's Rick Sallinger reports Coloradans might not have to wait in very long lines this year.

44 minutes ago

Rising COVID Numbers Has Left The City Of Denver With No Choice But To Start Ticketing For Not Wearing A MaskThe city of Denver will start ticking individuals and businesses for not complying with mask rules.

1 hour ago

The Denver Emergency Operation Center Is Prepared For Any Unrest That May HappenThe Denver Emergency Operation Center at the city and county building is ready for any unrest that may occur on election night.

1 hour ago

The Balance Of Power Is One Of The Big Things We Will Be Watching TonightCurrently the Republicans have control of the Senate but there are a lot of seats up for election.

1 hour ago