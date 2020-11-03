DENVER (CBS4)– The ballots are being tallied at the Denver Elections Division with about 73% of voters in Denver having turned in their ballots by noon on Election Day. All ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 in order to be counted.

Election Day kicked off with some excitement as a mariachi band played outside the building.

As of noon today, 3,003,907 ballots have been returned, for a turnout rate of 79.5% among active registered voters! Let’s keep it up Colorado & make sure our state has the highest turnout rate in the nation! You can register & vote until 7 pm tonight. https://t.co/T1hpRP1lhp — Colorado Sec. of State (@COSecofState) November 3, 2020

Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez said that this election strives to be “pandemic proof” because officials are encouraging voters to drop off their ballots at drop boxes and avoid unnecessary contact with people by voting in person. Although both options are said to be safe with sanitation measures and social distancing protocols in place at all voting centers. Masks are also required in public places.

“We want it to be a safe environment for folks. Know that, you don’t have to come in person, either. We are pandemic proof. Know that this Democracy will survive the pandemic and I want to make sure that you know that with that mail-in ballot, all you’ve got to do is fill it out, sign it, drop it off or hand it off to one of us, at one of our drive-thrus, without even having to come inside. So don’t feel as if you have to get ready and walk into a place with people. You can absolutely just drop that off,” said Lopez.

Denver Elections Communications Manager Alton Dillard said they do expect a large in-person voter turnout as some people want to be there in person to fill out their ballot at a voting center.

“There is a segment of our voting public that’s still wired to vote in person on Election Day, that’s their right. We don’t anyone to not participate, but if you do want to avoid the chance of encountering lines, go ahead and stick that bad boy in a 24-hour box or drive up — done!” said Dillard.

Preliminary results are expected around 7 p.m. but there will be updates every hour or so. It is expected to take a couple of weeks to get the final numbers tallied.

If you would like to register to vote, or find a ballot drop box or voting center anywhere in Colorado, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.