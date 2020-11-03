Democrats Take Hold On Nearly All Statewide Offices In ColoradoDemocrats now hold all statewide offices except a University of Colorado Regent seat.

Colorado's Senior Senator Ready To Welcome His Former Boss To The SenateSenator Michael Bennet says it will be great to have John Hickenlooper in the Senate, but foresees a tough road ahead for Democrats.

Colorado's U.S. Senate Race: Challenger John Hickenlooper Defeats Incumbent Cory GardnerChallenger John Hickenlooper has derailed GOP incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner's bid for a second term in the U.S. Senate. Colorado voters have chosen the Democrat who previously served as governor and mayor of Denver to be their new senator.

CBS4 Analysts Recap Election Night 2020Democrat Mike Dino and Republican Dick Wadhams spoke with Dominic Dezzutti of PBS12 about some trends in Colorado state politics.

Prop 114: Wolf Reintroduction Bill Being Watched By Many ColoradansHours after the Presidential and Senate races in Colorado were called, one of the tightest state wide ballot issues was too close to call.

Colorado Voters Decide On Controversial Ballot MeasuresColorado voters have defeated Proposition 115, a ballot measure that prohibits abortions after 22 weeks of gestational age for the fetus except when immediately required to save the life of a pregnant woman.

