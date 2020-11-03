DENVER (CBS4) – The ballot counting process from beginning to end has run smoothly at the Denver Election’s Division. Each ballot runs through an automatic signature verification process before moving into the prep area where elections judges unfold and flatten each one by hand.
Then the ballots are counted.
Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez says even with the weeks of counting, they have already accomplished there’s still work to be done.
“Ballot counting is far from over. We still have folks that are coming in bringing our ballots in. We are still receiving, ballot preps, signature verification, we are going to be doing this until the days coming and you know it’s diligent great work,” he said.
Things are a little different in 2020 with COVID-19. The judges are spread out into multiple rooms.
Despite the pandemic, there was record-breaking interest in the 1,100 positions available with more than 8,000 people applying.