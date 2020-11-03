DENVER (CBS4) — Window shopping along the 16th Street Mall will have to wait until after Nov. 3. Election night security precautions have left blocks of downtown businesses boarded up as the ballots roll in.

“Honestly, I was wondering is there a tsunami coming I wasn’t aware of?” said Rita Price, owner of Rita’s Law. “At first I thought the neighbor was boarding up one window because they had damage. It was only Thursday. I didn’t consider it was for the election.”

CBS4 watched as the apartment complex across from Price’s bar at 22nd and Welton boarded its windows last week. The complex sent its residents a note, reminding them to stay vigilant around Election Day.

Since then, dozens of additional businesses have taken similar precautions. Price says she finds the boarded storefronts throughout downtown disappointing and disheartening.

“It made me really sad. I’m sad for our country and sad where we’re at. I believe in people’s right to protest, I don’t have a problem with that. I just think that planning for the worst isn’t always the best solution,” said Price.

After seeing several more businesses boarded up after the weekend, Price says she feels a little more concerned about what might happen on election night, but it hasn’t convinced her to run to the local hardware store. Despite receiving some damage to her bar’s patio during summer protests, Price says she has no plans for plywood on Election Day.

“Maybe I’m just an idiot, but I believe that people want to do the right thing, and I think putting up things that say ‘I know you’re not going to’ doesn’t help,” said Price.

Down the street, business owners have less faith in humanity.

In a statement to CBS4, Denver Police said:

“DPD has been in contact with some downtown businesses and business organizations over the past couple of weeks discussing safety and security ahead of the election. With regards to boarding windows or other precautionary security measures, our advice is for businesses to do a safety assessment and determine what’s most appropriate for their property.”

Denver Public Safety Director Murphy Robinson says there are no credible threats, but there are signs that people are on edge. He says the city is prepared for anything that comes at them.

“We have prepared to respond to similar unrest if it happens downtown. We’ve learned quite a bit in the last eight months about how to respond to these issues,” said Robinson.

During protests over the summer, rioters caused more than $1 million in damage to the State Capitol. The city is activating its Emergency Operations Center and Public Safety Command Post on Tuesday — a first for an Election Day.

