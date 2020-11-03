(CBS4) – Firefighters across Colorado have been working nonstop over the last few months to fight the various wildfires that have burned hundreds of thousands of acres. As a thank you for their crews’ hard work in keeping citizens safe and battling the fires, several members of the Denver Broncos hopped on a Zoom call on Monday with them to express their appreciation.

The Adams County Fire Rescue page on Facebook posted a screen shot of the Zoom video with the various attendees to its page thanking the Broncos for recognizing the firefighters efforts.

The post mentioned running back Melvin Gordon, offensive lineman Dalton Risner and wide receiver Tim Patrick by name, but looking at the screenshot, fans can also see defensive lineman McTelvin Agim and linebackers Bradley Chubb and Josh Watson also on the call.

The @BroncosOffField Twitter account, home to the Be A Champion efforts of the team, also chronicled the Zoom call saying that the team hosted personnel from 12 fire departments that deployed personnel to combat the wildfires. In addition to the players, the Broncos mascot Miles also made an appearance.

It's been a tough few months for firefighters in our state. As a small gesture of our appreciation for all they do to protect & serve our communities, the @Broncos hosted a Zoom with representation from 12 fire departments that deployed personnel to combat #ColoradoWildfires. pic.twitter.com/4jmuqkjEXc — BroncosOffField (@BroncosOffField) November 2, 2020

.@5280Miles made a special appearance to show his gratitude for our first responders and several of the firefighters showed off their favorite @Broncos gear during the virtual session!#BroncosCountry | #ItTakesAllofUs pic.twitter.com/JwJWM1OVvU — BroncosOffField (@BroncosOffField) November 2, 2020

The Zoom call with the firefighters was a nice start to the week following the team’s comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.