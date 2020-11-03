WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– A physician and plastic surgeon in Northern Colorado has been arrested and jailed after multiple law enforcement agencies say he illegally downloaded and distributed child pornography. Windsor police tell CBS4’s Dillon Thomas that Dr. Denis Gonyon was arrested in the morning hours of Oct. 30 after law enforcement raided his home off of Meander Road in Windsor.

According to police records obtained by CBS4, Gonyon allegedly downloaded multiple images of nude prepubescent girls from a file sharing service called “BitTorrent.” BitTorrent is a P2P service, meaning users can share files with each other directly by downloading a specific software.

Police records show an investigator with the Department of Homeland Security first noticed Gonyon downloading the illegal images on or about July 31. The initial downloads were completed in the morning hours, likely around 9 a.m.

A torrent file was allegedly downloaded by Gonyon, which included 3,210 files. At least one of those was flagged as being linked to child pornography.

Law enforcement was able to locate an IP address associated with the downloads, and connected it as a Comcast Cable Communications customer. On Aug. 7, a DHS summons was issued to Comcast, seeking information on what home address that IP address is associated with.

On Aug. 25, Comcast identified the address belonged to Denis Gonyon, a resident off of Meander Dr. in Windsor. A quick records request showed Gonyon shares the home with his wife, whom CBS4 has chosen not to identify by name.

Law enforcement officers from the Windsor Police Department, DHS, Loveland Police and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office were able to review some of the downloaded images as part of their investigation, prior to the arrest. A Windsor officer noted that multiple images showed young girls posing nude and in sexual manners.

At least twice in late September, a Windsor police officer conducted surveillance of the home. The officer also took note of what Wi-Fi modems were available in the area, and realized all were secure. That would likely mean whoever downloaded the images had password access to the IP address linked to Gonyon.

At 7:20 a.m. Oct. 30, police executed a search warrant at Gonyon’s home. Police say they found sexually explicit files on a computer in Gonyon’s room, the device was labled “home b/u 2 empty.” The illegal images found on the device were connected to the original contents allegedly downloaded from the P2P server.

Law enforcement also found sexually explicit material on Gonyon’s “YOGA laptop device,” which police say was in his possession when they made contact with him. Police say a portion of the content on that laptop was from the original P2P download.

While it wasn’t made clear what other devices were seized, police said other illegal images were found on other devices Gonyon owns.

During the execution of the search warrant materials often used to make explosives were located, so the FBI was called in to assist.

Gonyon was booked into the Larimer County Jail shortly after his arrest. His medical practice’s website has been taken down.