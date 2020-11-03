GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Republican Sen. Cory Gardner hit the streets in Greeley early Election Day to remind voters to turn in their ballots. Gardner paired up with Rep. Ken Buck who represents the 4th Congressional District in Colorado.
Gardner is considered in a vulnerable position as he runs to retain his Senate seat against challenger Democrat and former governor John Hickenlooper. The outcome of the race could play a key role in the balance of power in the U.S. and that makes it one of the most highly anticipated races in the nation.
“I’m the third most bipartisan member of the Senate, passed more legislation into effect than the entire Colorado Congressional delegation combined. And that’s because I’ve worked for all four corners of this state,” said Gardner. “In Weld County, agriculture, energy opportunities, more jobs, that’s what we continue to focus on.”
Gardner has been serving Colorado in the Senate since 2015.