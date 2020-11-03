Comments
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – There isn’t a ton of snow in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado just yet, but we’re getting into our snowy season. This week we are getting warm temperatures and that means there is a greater chance for fast melting snow and avalanches.
A small snowslide happened near Breckenridge over the weekend. It was triggered by someone riding a snowmobile.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has started its daily forecasts. Currently the threat level is low across the high country.
The Summit County Rescue Group wrote the following about the snow slide on Facebook: “This happened on Baldy in Breckenridge on Saturday. Are you listening to our avalanche dogs? Start practicing with your transceiver! It’s never too early.”