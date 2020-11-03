South Metro Fire Rescue Crews Battled Several Small Grass Fires On MondayFire crews say warm, dry weather is contributing to a high fire danger.

51 minutes ago

A New Rapid Testing Site Is Now Open In BrightonThe City of Brighton has opened a new COVID rapid testing site that will be open Tuesday and Saturday's from 9am to 2pm until November 21st.

57 minutes ago

The Denver Health Department Is Cracking Down On Violations Of Public Health OrdersAs Denver's positivity rate hits 8.5% the cities health department is cracking down on health order violations.

59 minutes ago

There Are 368 Ballot Drop-Off Locations Across The State Of Colorado Which Is 121 More Than The Previous ElectionEach county has online maps showing where ballot drop-off locations are. Ballots need to be turned in by 7pm tonight.

1 hour ago

Ryan Rogina Identified As Babysitter Killed In WindsorA babysitter was shot and killed at a remote Windsor farmhouse while trying to prevent an auto theft, according to family members of those directly involved in the investigation.

1 hour ago

Glendale Police Search For Vehicle In Deadly Hit & Run On Leetsdale DriveThe Glendale Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run on Leetsdale Drive. Investigators said a 74-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing Leetsdale Drive at Cherry Street.

1 hour ago