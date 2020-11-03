BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Over the Halloween weekend, Boulder police issued at least 22 public health order violations and nuisance party tickets, a spokesperson for BPD said. Officers also broke up parties at eight properties around University Hill.

According to a list of addresses provided by the city, the properties cited over the weekend were located in the 900 block of Marine Avenue, 900 block of 9th Street, 900 block of Pleasant Street, 900 block of 14th Street, 1100 block of 12th Street, 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, and 800 and 1000 blocks of 11th Street.

“As a whole, numbers are drastically lower than past years,” said Shannon Aulabaugh with City of Boulder Communications. “What seeing now is small numbers in the scheme of things, but they’re blatantly offending and consciously violating by having large parties.”

All addresses will be reviewed by the city’s civil abatement team to determine if additional action is required, Aulabaugh said. Such action could include facilitated conversations or mediation with property owners, as well as revocation of rental licenses or forcing tenants to vacate the properties.

All tickets issued to University of Colorado Boulder students will be referred to the CU Boulder Office of Student Conduct & Conflict Resolution for review and potential action.

On Tuesday, a CU spokesperson said CU police officers also issued three public health order violations over Friday and Saturday night. The total number of CU Boulder affiliates who were cited for public health order violations over the weekend would be finalized soon.

“SCCR has partnered closely with the Boulder Police Department and the CU Police Department to expedite high-concern conduct cases,” CU Boulder spokesperson, Scott Pribble, said via email. “SCCR works with BPD and CUPD to process student-related citations each Monday, and then sends conduct notices to students, including notices of interim suspensions or exclusions, by end of day on Tuesday.”

CU Boulder includes enforcement numbers on its COVID-19 monitoring dashboard. As of Tuesday, 31 CU affiliates were actively not allowed on campus pending adjudication of their conduct hearing, and 31 were actively suspended pending a conduct hearing. Those numbers didn’t include any students cited for violations over the weekend.

Under the current public health order, young adults can meet in groups of up to 10 people who are in the same age group. Changes in levels of gathering size are based on metrics identified by risk level, a city release said.