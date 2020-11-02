DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker Von Miller said Monday night on his Instagram page his ankle is “feeling good,” and that he’s hoping to make a return to the field sooner rather than later.
“My ankle is feeling good. I’m straight. Hopefully a couple of weeks. Thinking about like three weeks to a month, I should be ready to go” said Miller prior to his Instagram live video with U.S. Senator Cory Booker.
It was originally feared that Miller’s ankle injury, which he suffered prior to the season opener, would be season-ending, but Von has maintained that he hopes to return to the field this season. His comments on Instagram continue to point in that direction.
something about von miller looked different at today's practice #BroncosCountry
— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) October 29, 2020
Last week Miller was seen at Broncos practice without a boot for the first time since his surgery.
The Broncos, who beat the Chargers on Sunday, are currently 3-4 and will travel to Atlanta this weekend.