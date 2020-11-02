WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 has obtained new information as to what led up to the murder of a babysitter near the small town of Windsor, as the arrest affidavit for Trevor George confirms the storyline first reported by CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. In the Weld County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, George was accused of murdering a babysitter and then strangling the young girl who was hiding in the farmhouse.

The babysitter has been identified by Weld County as 30-year-old Ryan Rogina. Family members of the young girl say he was a close family friend who offered to watch the young girl while her mother had a night out with friends. CBS4 is respecting the wishes of the family to not publicly identify the young girl or the other victims at this time.

According to the six-page arrest document, Rogina was shot and killed outside the home before 1:00 a.m. Friday.

Trevor George, who has been identified as the sole suspect, allegedly shot and killed Rogina in the driveway of the home. Victims say Rogina was likely trying to prevent George from stealing his pickup truck at the time of the shooting.

According to the arrest affidavit, George then entered the house where a young girl was hiding.

The report says the young girl’s mother returned home with friends shortly after the murder took place. The women, who had just returned from a club, noticed Rogina’s lifeless body lying in the driveway. While some checked on him and noticed he was “obviously deceased,” the child’s mother ran to the home to check on her child.

According to the report, George then met the mother at the door and pointed a gun at her. At the time she was on the phone with 911 dispatch, and later told officers she thought George was going to kill her too. The report says George, “Paused with the gun pointed at her as if he was thinking of shooting.” He then left her.

George eventually exited the home and allegedly placed the barrel of a silver handgun against the head of at least one other woman who was still outside. He allegedly demanded the keys to the car they were driving, which she said she did not have. That woman said she saw George run from the property.

Inside the home the mother and daughter found each other and hid inside a closet until police could arrive. At least one other friend hid with them.

Once law enforcement arrived, and cleared the property, the women and young girl tried to describe George. All of them noted that he was a white man who was wearing a black mask. Several said they would recognize his voice if they heard it again.

The young girl was transported to a nearby hospital, where doctors noted that she showed symptoms of petechiae around her eyes and head. Petechiae is when capillaries burst open. A doctor at the hospital said it was likely caused by strangulation. She was treated and released.

Meanwhile, law enforcement accused George of running from the scene to a nearby neighborhood where he allegedly stole another vehicle, a Dodge Challenger.

Deputies were able to quickly identify George as their person of interest as a stolen pickup truck located in Windsor earlier in the night had a business card with information that linked to Trevor George.

Deputies accused George of kicking in the door to a garage to steal the Dodge Challenger. The key was left inside the car at the time George stole it, law enforcement said.

After law enforcement linked the stolen pickup to George, the shooting and the stolen Dodge Challenger they conducted an emergency ping of his cell phone. By doing so they determined he was likely driving on Interstate 25 at the time. Deputies from two agencies located the vehicle and were able to surround it at a Fort Collins gas station.

George was tasered and arrested before noon on Friday, 11 hours after Rpgina’s murder.

According to the arrest report George, “Made a spontaneous utterance of knowing police were there because he killed a male earlier that morning.”

With consent from the vehicle’s owner, law enforcement searched the Dodge Challenger. The owner said the vehicle was clean when he had it. Inside law enforcement found methamphetamine and two stolen handguns. One was said to fit the description of the silver gun the women described at the scene of the murder.

Victims tell CBS4 they believe George was trying to steal Rogina’s truck at the time of the shooting.

The arrest affidavit says a shell casing was found inside the truck.

Upon investigation, deputies noticed Rogina’s body had likely been moved toward the back of the pickup truck. Marks were left on the ground which showed he was likely dragged toward the tail of the truck, where the hatch was open.

George now faces charges of first degree murder, first degree murder after deliberation, second degree assault and strangulation, aggravated robbery, first degree assault, burglary in the first degree, burglary in the second degree, child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, attempted aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft.