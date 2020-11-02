COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — Last week, a tiny kitten, just 5 weeks old, was rescued after it was found with its paws and tail frozen to a parked semi-trailer at a tire shop in Commerce City. Now she needs a name! The Denver Dumb Friends League is asking for ideas.

A patron of the shop discovered a kitten hanging off the side of one of the tires, on Monday, Oct. 26.

“Her paws and tail frozen to the metal surface, trapping her in place,” officials with the Denver Dumb Friends League stated.

Temperatures were below freezing that day in the Denver metro area.

Thankfully, the man who found the kitten knew the best way to free it, without causing more pain, was with some warm water.

“Without hesitation, the gentleman climbed under the semi-trailer and gently warmed the kitten’s paws and tail by splashing warm water on the areas stuck to the tire,” DDFL officials said.

They said it took nearly 20 minutes to free the kitten — as the good Samaritan was careful to keep her as dry as possible.

Once free, she was wrapped in a moving blanket and brought to the Dumb Friends League.

“Frightened and freezing, the kitten, against all odds, appears to be healthy with limited injuries to her paws and tail,” officials said.

The kitten is continuing to recover in a foster home with a Dumb Friends League veterinary intern.

“She has had some swelling in her front paws, specifically the left front paw that we are monitoring. She has been started on pain medication and receives lots of compassionate care from her foster family,” officials said.

CLICK HERE to submit a name suggestion — or you can vote for one that has already been entered. It’s easy and free. No derogatory or profane names will be accepted.

