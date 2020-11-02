Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Police Department is asking for tips from the public about a deadly shooting on Halloween. Jedadiaa White, 40, was shot and killed near the intersection of East 12th Avenue and North Rosemary Street at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day – 7 days a week.