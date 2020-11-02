GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Fifty-one-year-old Jose Morales-Reyes was sentenced Friday to probation and work release from jail for an accident a year ago that hospitalized a 10-year-old girl who was walking her sister home from school.
Morales-Reyes received eights years of probation and two years of work release from Jefferson County District Court Judge Laura Tighe.
Prosecutors from the 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office had requested a prison sentence.
Morales-Reyes faced nine years behind bars after his conviction in August. A jury, at the end of a week-long trial, found him guilty of Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Serious Bodily Injury, Vehicular Assault with Serious Bodily Injury, Driving While Ability Impaired, and Reckless Driving. The first two charges were felonies.
Prosecutors had alleged that Morales-Reyes drove his white Jeep Cherokee onto the shoulder and sidewalk as he was travelling eastbound on 58th Avenue near Dover Street on the afternoon of November 8th, 2019. The vehicle struck the 10-year-old girl who was walking with a six-year-old. It continued along the curb another 65 feet, according to investigators, before it was driven away.
As first responders worked, Morales-Reyes drove once past the scene, according to officers who were present. He did so again later – this time stopping to turn himself in.
The little girl suffered two broken legs, a broken arm, a concussion, a laceration on her stomach, and a grade 4 liver laceration. Her sister was not injured.
“We are very disappointed in this sentence,” said District Attorney Pete Weir. “This little girl suffered very serious injuries at the hands of Morales-Reyes. Her family deserves a sentence that more justly reflects the impact this has had on their child and family.”
A search of online criminal records showed no other criminal cases or even traffic infractions against Morales-Reyes in the state of Colorado.