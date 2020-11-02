Comments
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The CalWood Fire burning in Boulder County is growing in containment as fire crews remain on scene putting out hot spots. Firefighters are also accessing hazards in the aftermath of the wildfire.
The images from Heil Valley Ranch show burned out trails and acres of charred trees.
The area is one of the most popular in the Boulder Trail Systems. It remains closed.
Park Rangers are asking visitors to keep out as they access damage.
The CalWood Fire has burned 10,106 acres since it started on Oct. 17. It was 76% contained on Monday afternoon.