Election Anxiety Is Real For Some People Including Children In ColoradoThe 2020 presidential election is causing more Americans to be stressed compared with the 2016 race.

14 minutes ago

What Does In-Person Voting Looks Like During The Coronavirus Pandemic?Everything is sanitized between each voter, including the registration tablets to the spaced out voting booths. And beware, casting your ballot may take some time.

48 minutes ago

Denver Art Museum & Coloradans Adjust Tickets To See Highly-Anticipated ExhibitThe Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Modern Mexicanism exhibit at the Denver Art Museum opened days before the city upgraded to Level 3 of Safer at Home restrictions.

52 minutes ago

Colorado Hospitals Welcome COVID-19 Patients From Other StatesCBS4 has learned that COVID-19 patients from Texas to New Mexico and several other states are being sent to Colorado hospitals for treatment.

58 minutes ago

Politics Can Be A Difficult Topic To Explain To Kids But There Are Resources To HelpWith many people anxious over politics kids can pick up on how we are feeling so it is important to explain what is going on and try to remain calm and collected.

1 hour ago

We May Not Know Who Wins The Presidential Election Until After Election DayWith so many states counting mail-in ballots the final results of the election may not be known until after Tuesday.

1 hour ago