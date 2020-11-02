GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Glendale Police Department is investigating a hit and run on Leetsdale Drive that seriously injured a 74-year-old woman. Leetsdale Drive is currently closed between South Cherry Street and East Alameda Avenue.
Investigators said the woman was hit while crossing Leetsdale Drive at Cherry Street. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai or Nissan with a partial plate of 118. Police said the vehicle has heavy front-end damage and a broken windshield.
Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to call Glendale Police at 303-759-1511. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 (STOP).