GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Grand County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that more than 300 homes have been lost, and at least 100 other structures destroyed in the East Troublesome Fire. The US Forest Service gave CBS4 crews a tour of the damage up close inside the burn scar.

The tour of the devastation started at County Road 4920 which is nestled near the Rocky Mountain National Park Grand Lake Entrance. It’s an area many have come to enjoy mountain living, yet so much has been lost in the fire.

The East Troublesome Fire has burned 193,774 acres since it started Oct. 14. The fire is 37% contained and is expected to be fully contained by Dec. 10.

Where homes once stood, all that’s left are stone chimneys, crumbling walls, and burned out shells of appliances. In some places, glass has melted; it’s estimated that standard glass takes up to 900 degrees to melt. That shows the intensity of the East Troublesome Fire.

As far as pace, at one point the fire was gobbling up 6,000 acres an hour. The aftermath has left hillside after hillside charred to the ground.

“This is an unprecedented event in my career, to have a fire that moved at that pace, and extent in such a short duration of fire,” Brett Thomas, US Forest Service Field Operations Chief said.

Following the Forest Service tour route, journalists were escorted to see Stillwater Pass. It’s an eerie sight that shows the blackened sides of mountains. Through the burned trees, Granby is in clear view from the vantage point.

In addition to the homes lost, two people died in the fire. Officials say wildlife were also caught in the inferno, including bears that were unable to escape.

All of this was just a small section of the totality of what has burned in the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history.

The US Forest Service still has areas closed off to the public, although they hope to reopen those areas by Monday afternoon.

